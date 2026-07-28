Salman Khan SVC63 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

SVC 63 has generated a lot of enthusiasm since its introduction and is currently scheduled for a huge theatrical premiere on Eid 2027. The filmmakers have officially begun filming their fast-paced film, starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara, after laying the groundwork for one of the most eagerly awaited partnerships in Indian cinema.

Vamshi Paidipally’s Birthday With A BTS Surprise

The makers of SVC63 celebrated director Vamshi Paidipally’s birthday by unveiling a special behind-the-scenes glimpse of the filmmaker in action on the sets of the highly anticipated entertainer. Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally’s heartwarming birthday embrace has further sparked excitement around SVC63.

The candid BTS visual offered fans an exclusive look at the man behind the vision, capturing Vamshi Paidipally at work as he brings one of Indian cinema’s biggest upcoming spectacles to life.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, SVC63 brings together Salman Khan and Nayanthara for a grand, larger-than-life entertainer.

Dil Raju presents a Sri Venkateswara Creations film, produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi. The film is set for an Eid 2027 release.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: When Jaya Bachchan Revealed The Strangest Death After Amitabh Bachchan Was Announced Clinically Dead, “I Saw His Toe Move, & Another Man Died At The Same…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News