The India Story Ending Explained: Did Shreyas Talpade Manage To Change The Mindset Of The Court? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



The India Story, directed by Chetan DK, was released in theatres today. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in the lead. It’s a social drama that focuses on one of the most important elements of our lives—food. The film forces us to think about the source of our fruits and vegetables and why so many people are falling ill after consuming them. It exposes a core problem in the country and why we must demand a better system.

Warning: The following text contains spoilers.

Does Shreyas Talpade Get Justice?

Shreyas Talpade plays a heartbroken father to a seven-year-old. He loses his daughter to cancer. However, he claims that the cancer was caused by pesticides in vegetables and fruits. He decides to fight the matter in court against major pesticide companies and farmers, accusing them of murdering his daughter.

In The India Story, Kajal Aggarwal plays his lawyer and his wife, a fact revealed only in the second half. The two fight the system to bring justice to their daughter. Kajal’s character visits several farms across the country to understand the farming process and who is responsible for spraying pesticides that do not come off with a simple water wash. She gathers enough evidence, forcing the court to take a hard look at the state of things.

However, what seals the deal is an emotional yet strong monologue by Shreyas towards the end. His character has largely been quiet yet assertive while dealing with the case. But towards the climax, when the judge asks Yogesh to share his thoughts, he questions everyone in the courtroom about how they would feel if their own mother was poisoned. He then compares Mother Earth to their own mothers and says that pesticide companies are poisoning Mother Earth with their chemicals and jeopardising the health of all children. This leaves a strong impact on everyone in the courtroom, including the judges. The judges rule in Shreyas’s favor and instruct the government to set up an inquiry into pesticide companies and the amount of chemicals used in food. They also cite Sikkim as an example, which has banned pesticides. The court further encourages efforts to invest in organic farming.

Does Shreyas Get Back in the Army?

In the beginning of The India Story, we learn that Shreyas Talpade is a dedicated Major in the Indian Army who has won laurels from the President of India. However, he returns home on the very day he is supposed to resume duty after learning about his daughter’s illness. He spends a year with his daughter while running behind her treatment. On the other hand, Army officials give him an ultimatum to join immediately or face termination. At that moment, he resigns from his job. He says that even though duty should come first for a soldier, it was a time when his daughter truly needed him.

From there, it takes him five years to finally get justice for his daughter when the court announces its verdict in his favour. The court also instructs the Army to reconsider his rejoining. At the end credits, we see Shreyas in his Army uniform, seeking blessings from God with his family. At the same time, we see their neighbour bringing vegetables and revealing how the case inspired them to invest in organic farming, signalling the impact of their battle.

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