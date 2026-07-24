Tracking To End Its Run Almost $300 Million Shy Of Profitability ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Supergirl is a disaster at the box office, and the makers are done giving it chances as it gears up to hit digital platforms. The DCU movie is also set to finish way below the break-even target at the worldwide box office. The movie has once again concerned the DCU heads about its future, and they will be even more cautious about introducing new characters. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has received below-average ratings from critics and, on Rotten Tomatoes, a 53% rating. Often films earn financially well if the audience enjoys, for example, Michael. It became one of the biggest hits of the year despite negative reviews from the critics. But in this case, the audience also did not support the DCU movie, and thus the film is now a massive financial failure.

Supergirl at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Supergirl is losing at the box office domestically and worldwide. The DCU movie collected $70.7 million only at the North American box office. It is also a flop at the international box office, having grossed only $52.9 million so far. Combining the domestic and overseas totals, the worldwide collection of the movie is $123.6 million. It is tracking to earn between $125 million and $130 million only at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $70.7 million

International – $52.9 million

Worldwide – $123.6 million

Tracking to end run $300 million below its break-even point

According to reports, Supergirl was no cheap project to come out of the DCU. It was made on a reported budget of $170 million, and it has collected just $123.6 million worldwide so far. The film has to earn around $425 million just to break even, but with a performance like this, it will not happen. Therefore, the film will end its theatrical run around $300 million below the break-even target, emerging as one of the biggest flops of the year and among DC movies.

More about the movie

Supergirl was released on June 26, and following its disastrous theatrical run, the film is set to arrive on digital platforms for purchase on July 28—just 34 days after its theatrical debut.

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