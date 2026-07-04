Supergirl Worldwide Box Office: Hits $100M Today (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Supergirl will finally cross a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Its troubled box office run is worrisome for the studio. Amid the gloominess, the film will finally achieve a milestone to cheer about, and at least it will recoup its budget if it does not get lost in the crowd of family movies. The storm called Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also land in theaters this month, completely obliterating this DCU release. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is suffering from negative word of mouth, and there is nothing that will save it from tanking at the box office. Several other franchise films in theaters might have hurt the business for this DCU movie, despite its strong launch last year. The Milly Alcock starrer is going to face a tough road ahead with further trending releases lined up.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

Milly Alcock starrer Supergirl collected just $2.3 million on its first Thursday at the North American box office. It went up by 8.6% from Wednesday, and in seven days, Supergirl has hit the $48.9 million at the North American box office. It still failed to hit the mark that the industry expected for its opening weekend alone. The DCU movie is inches away from the $50 million milestone domestically.

Supergirl crosses the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the DCU movie surpassed the $34.5 million international cume on Thursday. It collected this sum over 78 international markets. Alongside the domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection has reached $83.4 million. As you read this article, the DCU movie is crossing the $100 million milestone. It is less than $20 million away from reaching the $100 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $48.9 million

International – $34.5 million

Worldwide – $83.4 million

How much is needed to recover from its massive budget shortfall?

According to reports, Supergirl was made on a $175 million budget, which puts it among high-budget films. It still needs over $90 million to recover just its budget. To break even, it must hit $438 million worldwide, but the film is expected to earn just over $200 million. Supergirl was released on June 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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