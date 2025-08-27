Superman is the first film in the reformed DCU, directed by James Gunn. It is one of the top 10 highest-grossing DC movies of all time at the North American box office. Domestically, the movie has achieved yet another feat by cracking Warner Bros Pictures’ all-time top 10 grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DCU movie has beaten several comic book and superhero movies to become one of the top 100 highest-grossing films ever in North America and the highest-grossing comic book/superhero movie of the year. The strong performances of the cast members, especially Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, helped the film earn praise.

Superman’s box office collection at the North American box office

The James Gunn-helmed Superman still has a firm hold at the box office. On its 46th day, it collected $348K domestically. It is on track to hit the $350 million milestone at the domestic box office. Despite the competition and digital release, the film stands at $347.3 million domestic cume. It is expected to hit $350 million this weekend.

Entered Warner Bros Pictures’ all-time top 10 films list at the North American box office

According to The Numbers, the David Corenswet starrer DCU movie is now the ninth highest-grossing film ever released by Warner Bros Pictures at the domestic box office. It achieved this status by surpassing Joker’s $335.47 million domestic haul. Its next target is Bradley Cooper starrer American Sniper. However, it is impossible for the film to crack the top five, as Superman will have to beat Wonder Woman’s $400 million+ domestic haul to achieve this.

James Gunn‘s movie collected $258.0 million at the international box office after over forty days. Adding the domestic haul to its overseas cume, the worldwide collection is $605.3 million. Superman, released on July 11, is also available on digital platforms.

Box office summary

North America – $347.3 million

International – $258.0 million

Worldwide – $605.3 million

