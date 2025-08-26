Final Destination: Bloodlines finally opened at the theaters in China. It was released in China weeks after it hit the streaming platforms and ended its theatrical run worldwide. The movie opened with amazing numbers this past weekend, surpassing even the MCU films and DCU’s Superman’s opening weekend collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Bloodlines became the second-highest-grossing horror movie of the year after Sinners. It is also the highest-grossing installment in the franchise. The latest installment, released after several years, was completely worth it. Bloodlines received excellent ratings on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Final Destination: Bloodlines’ box office collection on its opening weekend in China

Based on a report by the industry tracker Luiz Fernando, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected strong numbers at the box office in China. It collected $8.4 million on its three-day weekend, which is significantly higher than the opening weekends of some of the big-budget movies released this year. The horror movie received 6.9 stars from the audience on Douban.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Day 1, Friday, opening day – $3.1 million

Day 2, Saturday – $2.8 million

Day 3, Sunday – $2.5 million

Total – $8.4 million

How does it stack up against the other films’ opening weekend in China?

The Final Destination movie recorded a much stronger opening than the tentpole movies of this year, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, and Superman. Boodlines’ opening weekend collection is almost on par with Brad Pitt-starrer F1, which collected $9 million on its debut weekend. For the record, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $4.4 million, Thunderbolts* raked in $5.6 million, and Superman earned $6.7 million on their opening weekends.

The Final Destination: Bloodlines, released in May this year, collected $138.1 million at the North American box office and $149.05 million overseas. Combining the two, its worldwide collection is $287.18 million. Can it cross the $300 million mark with its collections in China? It is not difficult to achieve and might even happen eventually.

