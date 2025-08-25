Superman is the first film of the new DC Universe, directed by James Gunn. Since its inception, there has been much speculation about whether it will succeed at the box office. Now, it has been released in theaters and has become one of the top-grossing films of this year. Gunn’s film is a success as it has hit break-even as per the industry’s rule and earned a significant percentage more than that. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Superman’s box office collection worldwide

According to the latest data by Box Office Mojo, James Gunn’s movie collected a strong $3.4 million on its seventh weekend at the domestic box office. The DCU movie has hit the $346.9 million cume at the North American box office. It has also become the #76 highest-grossing film ever domestically, surpassing The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ domestic haul. It is also one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies ever released by Warner Bros Pictures.

Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, the film collected $1.8 million on its seventh weekend, a drop of 43.8% from last weekend. With that, Superman has hit the $257.5 million cume across 78 markets overseas. Adding that to its domestic total, the worldwide collection hits the $604.47 million mark. It is reportedly eyeing a global run of around $620 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $346.9 million

International – $257.5 million

Worldwide – $604.4 million

Budget & ROI update

According to several reports, Superman was made on a hefty budget of $225 million. As per the industry’s rule, it needed to earn 2.5 times the production budget to break even at the box office. Therefore, James Gunn‘s film needed to earn $562.5 million to break even. The film has achieved its target and is 7% more than the break-even point on its current worldwide total. This is the amount of profit it has made so far and counting.

Superman, featuring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, was released on July 11.

