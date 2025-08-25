Superman completes another weekend with amazing numbers and a box office milestone. James Gunn’s film has an incredible hold at the North American box office. It has beaten one of the Lord of the Rings classics as the #76 highest-grossing film ever domestically. This past week, it also crossed the domestic haul of Thor: Love and Thunder. The David Corenswet-led film is now beating major biggies at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film became the first superhero/comic book movie of the year to cross the $600 million milestone. It is also the 10th comic book release post-COVID to cross this huge milestone. There has been a superhero fatigue among the audience as none of the comic book movies hit $700 million this year, and it has happened for the first time since 2011, excluding 2020 when the entire world was fighting the pandemic.

How much has film earned on its 7th weekend at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, it has collected $3.4 million domestically on its 7th three-day weekend. Despite being available on digital platforms and the loss of theaters, it still has a stronghold at the North American box office. Superman lost 317 theaters on Friday and is now running in 2338 screens across North America. With that, the film’s domestic total has hit the $346.9 million cume and is inching closer to $350 million. It is projected to earn $355-$360 million in its domestic run.

7th three-day weekend collection breakdown

Day 43, Friday – $955K

Day 44, Saturday – $1.45 million

Day 45, Sunday – $1.02 million

Total – $3.4 million

Surpasses The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is the second installment in the franchise, and it was among the highest-grossing films of 2002. It collected $345.5 million in its lifetime. Superman has surpassed the $345.5 million domestic haul of The Lord of the Rings movie and became the all-time #76 highest-grossing film at the North American box office. Superman’s next target is American Sniper‘s $350.1 million domestic haul and #75 rank.

What is James Gunn’s Superman about?

The official synopsis states, “Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.” James Gunn‘s DCU movie was released in the theaters on July 11.

