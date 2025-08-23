DC Studios’ Superman has achieved a remarkable feat at the worldwide box office, and it happened after it surpassed Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. It is one of the top five highest-grossing Hollywood movies of the year and has also cracked the all-time top 200 highest-grossing films list worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has beaten the domestic haul of Thor: Love and Thunder to become the 77th highest-grossing film of all time in North America. Made on a budget of $225 million, it has collected 2.66 times the production cost. The film is a blockbuster. It marks a new era for the DC Universe, and its success will instill hope for a brighter future for the studio. James Gunn and Peter Safran had a great start.

Superman at the worldwide box office

Superman is the third-highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office. It started its journey with a $125.02 million opening weekend. After over a month, the DC movie has hit the $343.5 million cume at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film has crossed $256.0 million as it collected $500K on its 7th Thursday from the 78 overseas markets. Allied to the $343.5 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection reached $599.5 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $343.5 million

International – $256.0 million

Worldwide – $599.5 million

Cracks the worldwide top 200 highest-grossers

Previously, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was at the #200 rank all-time with its $597.56 million worldwide haul. However, earlier this week, Superman crossed the global haul of MI 8 with its $599.5 million gross. The DC movie is now the #200 highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office [via Box Office Mojo].

Superman by James Gunn was released on July 11. It is projected to earn between $615 million and $620 million at the worldwide box office in its original run. With that projection, it can surpass blockbusters like War of the Worlds, Casino Royale, and Logan, further cementing its spot in the all-time top 200. It is also available for rent and purchase across leading digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

