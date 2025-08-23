Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is showing some promise at the box office after a few days, and it is now on track to surpass a Steven Spielberg classic worldwide. The movie is also on track to beat the global haul of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is struggling to reach its next major milestone, the $500 million mark worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been the first time ever that none of the comic book movies crossed the $700 million milestone in a year. Superman is also expected to end its run way below the mentioned mark. MCU has it worse. Two previous Marvel movies did not even cross the $450 million mark. Thunderbolts* failed to hit $400 million, and Captain America: Brave New World stayed below $450 million. It has been a challenging year for the MCU, and now, the Fantastic Four movie is also underwhelming at the box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $864K at the North American box office on day 28 with a decline of 41.9% from last week. It has earned below the $1 million mark for the past few days and has now hit the $251.35 million mark at the North American box office. The international cume stands at $222.2 million, and allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection is $473.56 million. It will move closer to the $500 million mark this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $251.4 million

International – $222.2 million

Worldwide – $473.6 million

Inches closer to beating Steven Spielberg’s Jaws worldwide

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws is a classic even after decades since its release. The movie changed the box office game and made summer the biggest blockbuster season. It was reportedly the first film to cross the $100 million mark at the North American box office. Globally, Jaws collected $477.9 million. The MCU movie is less than $5 million away from surpassing this Steven Spielberg classic. It will be a remarkable achievement for the Marvel movie.

What is the latest Fantastic Four film about?

In a dazzling 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world, Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm—face their ultimate test when Galactus and his Herald, the Silver Surfer, set their sights on Earth. Torn between duty and family, the Fantastic Four must rise together before the battle becomes devastatingly personal. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

