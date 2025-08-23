Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been released in Korea, and there is a smashing opening there. The anime movie is going to be setting new benchmarks everywhere apart from the ones it has already set so far. It is also around ten times more than the opening day collection of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has already crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office. As the film releases in more foreign markets, it is adding more impressive numbers to its worldwide collection. In North America, it earned over $10 million from pre-sales already, and similarly, it is eyeing a record-breaking opening weekend in several places.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns’ Day 1 Collection in Korea

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle opened beyond expectations at the Korean box office on its opening day, yesterday. The anime movie collected a strong $4.4 million on its day 1 in Korea. It is reportedly the biggest opening day of the year with 544K admissions. The word-of-mouth is strong with a 9.7 rating on CGV, equivalent to an A+ on CinemaScore. It has also received 9.5 on Megabox.

How does it stack up against Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s opening day at the Korean box office?

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was released in 2021, and it collected $423K on its opening day, a Wednesday. Infinity Castle has, therefore, collected around 10 times more than Mugen Train‘s release-day collection. For the record, the 2021 Demon Slayer movie collected an estimated $30 million+ in Korea in its run.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle’s projected opening weekend at the Korean box office

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle—Part 1: Akaza Returns is aiming to register the biggest three-day opening weekend ever for any animation at the Korean box office. According to the report, Infinity Castle is tracking to earn between $14 million and $17 million on its three-day opening weekend.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle has amassed more than $209.8 million worldwide. It is the 10th anime movie to cross the $200 million milestone. It surpassed Studio Ghibli‘s Ponyo as the ninth highest-grossing anime movie of all time. The movie is slated to be released in North America in September.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

