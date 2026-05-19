Anime is often praised for its creativity, emotional storytelling, and unforgettable characters, but it is also a medium that is not afraid to explore deeply disturbing themes. Across many genres, some anime episodes have shocked viewers with graphic violence, psychological trauma, and heartbreaking moments that stay with them long after watching.

What makes these episodes especially disturbing is that many come from series not mainly known as horror. Instead, they often appear in romance, fantasy, action, or psychological thrillers, where sudden dark turns make them even more shocking. These episodes explore brutal suffering, betrayal, death, abuse, and moral collapse, often involving beloved main characters.

Here are the 10 most unsettling anime episodes of all time.

1. Berserk Episode 25: Anime’s Most Brutal & Devastating Finale

In this episode, Griffith sacrifices the Band of the Hawk to become Femto, condemning his friends to horrific deaths at the hands of demonic Apostles. As Guts watches helplessly, Griffith assaults Casca in one of anime’s most disturbing scenes. Guts loses his arm and eye while trying to save her, leaving the story in complete despair.

The episode is deeply unsettling because of Griffith’s devastating betrayal, the brutal massacre of his comrades, and the horrific violence that leaves Guts completely broken both physically and emotionally.

2. Re: Zero Season 1 Episode 15: Subaru’s Most Traumatic Psychological Breakdown

In this episode, Subaru first discovers the horrifying deaths of Rem, Petra, Ram, and the village children. After restarting, his attempts to stop the tragedy fail badly when he and Rem are captured by the witch’s cult.

Rem is tortured and brutally killed while Subaru is forced to watch helplessly. Even after briefly escaping, Subaru is eventually killed by Puck.

This episode is especially disturbing because of its nonstop physical suffering, Subaru’s devastating mental breakdown, and the repeated cycle of trauma that forces him to experience unimaginable horrors over and over again.

3. Devilman Crybaby Episode 9: Humanity’s Collapse Into Savage Violence

After Ryo Asuka reveals the truth about demons, society falls into paranoia and brutal violence. Akira Fudo’s loved ones become targets of a savage mob. By the time Akira returns, his friends and family have been brutally murdered, with their severed remains displayed in public.

This horrifying breakdown of humanity into pure savagery is one of anime’s darkest portrayals of fear and hatred.

This episode is deeply disturbing because it shows humanity’s fall into brutal mob violence, combined with heartbreaking personal loss and shocking, graphic bloodshed.

4. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Episode 4: Nina Tucker’s Heartbreaking Horror

Edward and Alphonse Elric meet Shou Tucker, a State Alchemist struggling to keep his certification. To save his career, Tucker fuses his daughter, Nina, and her dog, Alexander, into a chimera.

The reveal is heartbreaking, especially when the chimera recognizes Edward and asks if he wants to play.

This episode is especially disturbing because it focuses on horrifying human experimentation, the tragic suffering of an innocent child, and the overwhelming emotional shock of Nina’s fate.

5. Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 1: A Crushing Introduction To Abuse & Despair

Takopi, a cheerful alien, meets Shizuka, a deeply depressed young girl suffering from severe bullying and abuse. Despite Takopi’s innocent attempts to help with futuristic gadgets, he cannot understand the depth of her pain.

The first episode becomes devastating when Shizuka dies by suicide using one of Takopi’s gadgets. Although time travel briefly reverses what happened, the story reveals even deeper layers of abuse and trauma.

This episode is deeply disturbing because of its heartbreaking portrayal of child abuse, tragic themes of suicide, and the overwhelming sense of helplessness surrounding Shizuka’s suffering.

6. Blood-C Episode 12: Relentless Gore, Slaughter & Betrayal

After learning that her memories and school life were fabricated as part of an experiment, Saya witnesses the horrifying destruction of her town. Elder Bairns slaughter civilians in grotesque and brutally creative ways, turning the episode into nonstop carnage.

From dismemberment to horrifying deaths, the violence is relentless and emotionally crushing.

This episode is especially disturbing because of its nonstop gore, large-scale slaughter, and the devastating revelation that Saya’s entire life was built on deception.

7. Babylon Episode 7: Psychological Horror At Its Most Sadistic

Zen Seizaki’s investigation into corruption and the Suicide Law becomes a nightmare when the manipulative AI Magase brutally murders his team. In one of anime’s most horrifying moments, Zen is forced to watch through a livestream as his colleague Hiasa Sekuro is dismembered alive with an axe.

Magase’s calm, philosophical discussion about evil during the murder makes the horror even more disturbing.

This episode is deeply unsettling because of its brutal, sadistic violence, intense psychological torment, and the overwhelming emotional devastation Zen is forced to experience.

8. Solo Levelling Season 1 Episode 2: Sung Jinwoo’s Horrific Origin Story

Before Sung Jinwoo becomes humanity’s strongest hunter, he experiences unimaginable horror in the Double Dungeon incident.

Trapped inside a mysterious dungeon filled with giant stone statues, Jinwoo and his fellow hunters are systematically slaughtered. Despite his strategic efforts, countless hunters are brutally killed. Jinwoo himself loses a leg and sacrifices himself so others can escape, only to be left behind and mercilessly attacked.

This episode serves as a brutal reminder of Jinwoo’s origins and the immense trauma that shaped his transformation.

This episode is especially disturbing because of its brutal mass deaths, intense graphic violence, and Jinwoo’s terrifying experience of helplessness and abandonment.

9. Made In Abyss Season 1 Episode 10: One Of Anime’s Most Painful Survival Horrors

Made in Abyss may seem adventurous and whimsical at first, but its tenth episode reveals the terrifying dangers of the Abyss in full force.

After Riko is poisoned by a deadly creature, ascending becomes fatal because of the Abyss’s curse. As her body violently breaks down, she begs Reg to amputate her arm to save her life. Reg, emotionally devastated, attempts the procedure while Riko screams in unbearable pain.

The scene’s realistic suffering, body horror, and emotional intensity make it one of the series’ most traumatizing moments.

This episode is deeply disturbing because of its graphic physical suffering, the horrifying pain endured by a child, and the overwhelming emotional desperation of the situation.

10. School Days Episode 12: When Romance Descends Into Psychological Horror

School Days first appears to be a typical high school romance focused on Makoto Ito, Kotonoha Katsura, and Sekai Saionji. However, beneath its romantic setup is a deeply toxic relationship filled with manipulation and selfishness.

Makoto’s greed and repeated cheating slowly destroy everyone around him. His reckless actions lead to one of anime’s most infamous endings, where Sekai kills Makoto, only for Kotonoha to then murder Sekai in revenge. Kotonoha ultimately decapitates Makoto and takes his severed head with her on a yacht, creating one of anime’s most disturbing final scenes.

This episode is especially disturbing because it features a complete psychological breakdown, brutal murders, and a shocking shift from a normal romance into full psychological horror.

Why These Disturbing Anime Episodes Leave Such A Lasting Impact

These episodes remain so unforgettable because they go beyond simple gore, combining deep emotional investment, psychological trauma, sudden tonal shifts, moral darkness, and devastating consequences for beloved characters, creating truly shocking and lasting experiences for viewers.

Anime’s storytelling power often lies in its willingness to explore both beauty and horror. These unsettling episodes showcase the medium’s darkest capabilities, delivering moments that challenge viewers emotionally and psychologically.

While difficult to watch, these episodes remain legendary for pushing boundaries and leaving lasting impressions on audiences worldwide. For many fans, they represent some of the boldest and most unforgettable stories anime has ever produced.

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