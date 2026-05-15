Ever since Soldier Boy returned in Season 5 of The Boys, fans have been reminded why he is one of the most dangerous superheroes in the series. With his strong body, powerful energy blasts, and brutal fighting skills, Soldier Boy almost feels impossible to stop.

However, anime characters usually fight at a completely different level of power and strength.

From powerful fighters made through experiments to monsters that can destroy whole cities, many anime characters are far stronger than Soldier Boy in a one-on-one fight. Some could beat him with pure strength, while others could easily outsmart him.

Here are anime super soldiers who could defeat Soldier Boy, ranked.

1. Broly: Soldier Boy Would Not Survive Long

Dragon Ball Super turned Broly into a force of nature capable of shaking entire dimensions during battle.

Unlike most fighters, Broly’s power keeps increasing as his rage grows. Realistically, Soldier Boy would not last long enough for this to become a competitive fight. Broly operates on a completely different level compared to almost every character in The Boys.

2. All Might: Prime All Might Would Be Too Much

My Hero Academia often shows that Prime All Might was much stronger than the version seen later in the story.

Even while injured, All Might could create storms with his punches and defeat city-level threats through pure strength. Prime All Might is faster, stronger, and far more disciplined than Soldier Boy in nearly every category.

3. Meruem: The More He Fights, The Stronger He Gets

What made Meruem so terrifying in Hunter x Hunter was how fast he could grow stronger during a fight.

At first, Soldier Boy’s durability might help him survive for a while, but Meruem keeps learning and getting stronger during the fight. His high intelligence would let him quickly understand Soldier Boy’s attack style and slowly take full control of the battle.

4. Esdeath: Time Stop Ends the Fight Instantly

Akame ga Kill! portrays Esdeath as both a terrifying warrior and a brilliant strategist. Her ice powers alone are extremely dangerous, but her Mahapadma ability, which can stop time, makes her almost unbeatable in battle.

Soldier Boy would likely not even get enough time to react before Esdeath either freezes him or takes him down completely. Against slower opponents, her powers are extremely strong and almost impossible to deal with.

5. Genos: A Walking Weapon of Mass Destruction

Throughout One-Punch Man, Genos continually upgrades his body, becoming stronger and more destructive as a cyborg.

Entire city blocks can disappear after a single attack from Genos at full power. Soldier Boy’s durability is monstrous, but Genos specializes in overwhelming opponents with nonstop firepower and explosive attacks.

6. Shinei Nouzen: A Calm and Ruthless Battlefield Genius

Unlike many anime heroes, Shinei Nouzen from 86 fights in a very calm and emotionless way.

Shin’s smart tactical thinking and long-range battlefield skills could help him stay ahead of Soldier Boy. While Soldier Boy is strongest in close combat, Shin’s planning and military precision could keep distance and slowly weaken him over time.

7. King Bradley: Anime’s Perfect Super Soldier

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood shows King Bradley as one of the most dangerous fighters in anime. His super-fast reflexes, expert sword skills, and long battle experience make him very hard to defeat in close combat.

Bradley’s Ultimate Eye helps him see attacks coming and spot openings almost instantly. Soldier Boy might survive a few hits, but Bradley’s sharp timing and smart fighting would slowly help him take control of the fight.

8. Guts: A Warrior Who Never Stops Fighting

The Berserker Armor turns Guts into a terrifying symbol of pure endurance in Berserk. Even when he is badly injured, he keeps fighting without stopping or giving up.

Soldier Boy’s powerful punches and explosive attacks would not scare someone like Guts, who has survived demons, monsters, and many deadly battles. Guts would keep fighting no matter how harsh the fight gets.

9. Levi Ackerman: The Ultimate Weakness Hunter

In Attack on Titan, Levi is known for beating enemies much bigger and stronger than him. He is scary because he can quickly spot weak points during a fight and attack them without wasting time.

Against Soldier Boy, Levi would probably keep moving fast and attacking without stopping, just like when he fought the Beast Titan. Soldier Boy may be stronger and tougher than Titans, but Levi’s speed and smart fighting could still make the battle very difficult for him.

10. Suzaku Kururugi: Speed Makes Him Dangerous

In Code Geass, Suzaku is shown as more than just a normal soldier. His super-fast reactions and perfect control of the Lancelot make him look almost superhuman in battle.

While Soldier Boy would likely win when it comes to raw durability and strength, Suzaku’s speed and quick reactions could give him an edge. In anime fights, being fast often matters more than just being strong, and Suzaku shines in fast, high-speed battles.

While Soldier Boy remains one of the strongest live-action superheroes on television, anime power scaling introduces fighters who are simply too fast, too intelligent, or too overwhelmingly powerful for him to handle.

Characters like Levi and King Bradley could take advantage of his weak points with precise attacks, while extremely powerful fighters like All Might and Broly would simply overpower him with raw strength alone.

The biggest mismatch on the list is definitely Broly, because his power is so high that the fight would not even feel like a normal battle. It would feel more like complete destruction.

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