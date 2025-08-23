James Gunn’s movie Superman enters this weekend with a glorious achievement: It beat the domestic haul of Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder. With that, it has climbed up in the top 80 chart of all-time highest-grossers at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DCU movie is inches from a major global milestone and is happening now. The film features David Corenswet in the leading role, which was initially not accepted by various people, but the film’s success speaks differently now. The film’s strong performance confirms that there will be more movies in this franchise with Corenswet in the titular role.

Superman’s box office collection in North America after 42 days

As per the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, Superman collected a strong $545K on its 6th Thursday at the domestic box office. It declined by 37.9% only from last week. This is less than Thor 4’s $581K 6th Thursday gross despite losing 265 theaters last Friday and being available on digital. With that, the David Corenswet-led movie has hit the $343.3 million cume at the North American box office. If it maintains this stronghold, it is tracking to earn between $350 million and $360 million in its domestic run.

Surpasses Thor: Love and Thunder’s domestic haul as the 77th highest-grosser ever domestically

Thor: Love and Thunder was the 77th highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office, but that title has been snatched away by this James Gunn-directed superhero movie. Superman has not only surpassed the $343.25 million domestic haul of Thor: Love and Thunder but is now eyeing the domestic haul of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers for the 76th rank.

More about the DCU movie

James Gunn’s ambitious DCU film was reportedly made on a budget of $225 million and has successfully crossed the $562.5 million mark. Therefore, it is now counting profits at the box office. The film missed the $600 million milestone by a whisker this Thursday, but it is happening today. Gunn’s film is now available on digital platforms, alongside minting cash from its theatrical run. Superman was released on July 11.

Box office summary

North America – $343.5 million

International – $256.0 million

Worldwide – $599.5 million

