The horror original movie Weapons is entering its third weekend, crossing a major milestone at the domestic box office. It has recorded one of the biggest second Thursdays among horror movies in the post-pandemic era. It remains isolated at the #1 spot in the domestic rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was directed by Zach Cregger, a comedian, actor, and filmmaker who appeared in movies like Friends with Benefits, Guys with Kids, and Wrecked. Zach directed Barbarian before this 2025 surprise hit. His previous film was also a financial success, and this one will continue that legacy.

Crosses the $100 million milestone at the North American box office!

Based on the Box Office Mojo data, Weapons collected $2.4 million on its second Thursday at the North American box office. It is more remarkable as the film recorded the 3rd biggest second Thursday for horror movies in the post-pandemic era. The movie dropped by 41.1% only from last Thursday. It is only under Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s $2.5 million and Sinners’ $5 million second Thursday grosses.

After its strong $2.4 million gross on the second Thursday, the film hit the $100 million milestone in North America. With a $100.28 million domestic cume, it is now the 11th horror movie in the post-COVID era to cross $100 million domestically. Josh Brolin and Julia Garner‘s film aims to earn $150 million to $170 million domestically.

What does this mean for the film?

Weapons is also performing well in the overseas markets and has collected $172.58 million worldwide. This success is not only a great thing for this film but also for the industry. In a time when tentpole movies dominate the box office, this mid-budget horror original flick’s success reflects people’s interest in fresh, standalone stories. It cements Zach Cregger as a new creative force in horror, further opening doors for better opportunities. Also, the studios and investors may gain more confidence in backing original horror projects instead of remakes or franchise spin-offs.

Weapons increases the horror fanbase with its strong content, and the film was released on August 8.

Box Office Summary

North America – $100.3 million

International – $72.3 million

Worldwide – $172.6 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: Scarlett Johansson’s Blockbuster Grosses Nearly 20X Her Flop Rom-Com

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News