Jurassic World Rebirth is a blockbuster film of this year that earned over $800 million at the worldwide box office. Scarlett Johansson became the top-grossing actor owing to Rebirth’s collection early on its release. She has been part of multiple blockbuster movies in her career, but there have been some box office flops as well, and this latest release has earned more than twenty times the worldwide collections. Keep scrolling for more.

Johansson got her breakthrough as a teenager in Lost in Translation, earning many accolades. She became a global superstar as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the MCU. She is noted for her magnetic screen presence, distinct voice, and ability to embody complex characters. Joining this Jurassic Park franchise is another milestone in her career.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Jurassic World Rebirth has been performing exceptionally well at the cinemas. Although it has been released on digital platforms, the film still has a stronghold at the box office. Scarlett Johansson’s film has collected $333.47 million so far at the North American box office. The movie has hit $496.6 million cume at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $830.1 million and is expected to cross $850 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $333.5 million

International – $496.6 million

Worldwide – $830.1 million

Earned almost 20X more than Fly Me to The Moon

Scarlett Johansson appeared in Fly Me to the Moon last year. It was directed by Greg Berlanti and features Channing Tatum opposite ScarJO. Despite the star power and Scarlett in a rom-com, the film failed miserably at the box office, earning only $42.2 million worldwide against a massive budget of $100 million.

Scarlett Johansson‘s dino flick has earned almost 20X more than the worldwide haul of Fly Me to the Moon, proving why she is the box office queen. However, this is only a small dent in her glorious career, which her other blockbusters, including this one, will overshadow. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

