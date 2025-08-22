Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine emerged as the undisputed box office champ in August 2024, dominating global charts with its record-breaking run. Fast forward to 2025, and while Weapons has carved its own place as a horror hit, its earnings still trail behind the Marvel biggie by a huge gap, highlighting just how massive the Ryan Reynolds–Hugh Jackman starrer truly was. Keep scrolling for more.

Only one MCU movie was released last year compared to this year’s three. The collective total of this year’s MCU movies is nowhere close to the worldwide collection of the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer movie. Jackman’s return as Wolverine and pairing with Ryan were one of the biggest highlights of this movie. Only Lilo & Stitch matched the level of success Deadpool 3 attained last year.

Weapons at the worldwide box office

Weapons is performing well at the box office. It has collected $97.86 million so far domestically and is crossing the $100 million milestone at the North American box office. Overseas, the film has already raked in $69.6 million in thirteen days. The R-rated horror original has earned over $167.46 million at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $97.8 million

International – $69.6 million

Worldwide – $167.4 million

Weapons vs Deadpool & Wolverine: August earnings at the domestic box office

Deadpool & Wolverine came out in late July last year and emerged as the top grosser in August 2024. According to Box Office Mojo, Deadpool and Wolverine collected $313.37 million domestically in August, which is magnificent. Meanwhile, Weapons is the top grosser in August 2025 so far and counting. The Josh Brolin-starrer horror movie is trailing by almost 69% behind Deadpool 3. The gap is unbridgable.

More about Weapons

The official synopsis of the 94% rated horror flick reads, “When all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.” It features Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan in key roles. Weapons was released on August 8.

