The first time Ryan Reynolds appeared as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, was in 2009 in the movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which featured Hugh Jackman. It took eight years for the actor to reprise the Marvel character on screen in a full-fledged movie. Everyone loves Ryan’s characters and the movies. Hence, the anticipation for the third film, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ is through the roof.

For years, it was unknown whether Deadpool would return to the screen. However, in 2014, Ryan Reynolds leaked footage, followed by his personal contribution to the scripting and vision for the character, making sure we were entertained by those movies. Along with Ryan’s performance, these movies are loved for their humour, action-packed scenes, and edgy, bold, and unconventional way of story-telling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

But what if these Deadpool movies were PG-13? The Red Notice actor was asked about this in an interview.

Ryan Reynolds On PG-13 Deadpool

In an interview with the LA Times, Ryan Reynolds was asked if the studio asked the screenwriters to write a PG-13 version of the Deadpool movie. Would that be a deal-breaker for him? The actor responded, “Nobody wanted to do a PG-13 ‘Deadpool’. Gun to my head, would I have done a PG-13 movie? I don’t know. It would depend on what it looked like. If we could have done it justice and serve the character the way it needed to be served, sure. But my hope was always to have the R rating just to have the ability to really stretch our legs and explore this character in a different way than most of these superhero tentpole movies explore it.”

Ryan Reynolds On Leaked Footage

In the same interview, the Deadpool & Wolverine star was asked about his thoughts on the test footage that leaked in 2014. Ryan Reynolds described it as a kind of a fairy-tale story. “That [test footage] was just meant to establish how the world would operate. It was really meant for internal use only. It was never meant to be shown to the public in any way. But the fan reaction so overwhelmed Fox much that they really saw that there was a huge appetite for Deadpool – and that’s what gave us the green light. I think that’s exclusively the reason the movie got made,” stated the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios now has the rights to Deadpool, and they’re known for making superhero movies PG-13. However, the third film, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ reportedly has an R rating like the previous films. It is cited as Marvel Studios’ first R-rated film. Directed by Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman returns to play Wolverine after seven years. The movie is slated to release in theatres on July 26, 2024.

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Said He’d Return To Play Wolverine If Teamed Up With Avengers Hulk & Iron Man: “I Always Love The Idea Of Him Within…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News