Hugh Jackman is all set to return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. The last time the actor played the clawed superhero was in 2017 for the movie ‘Logan’. Back then, Logan was confirmed to be Hugh’s last appearance as the superhero. However, things have now changed, and we will soon see the actor alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

For a long time, Hugh Jackman had made up his mind that he wouldn’t return to play Logan, aka Wolverine, again. However, when Marvel got the rights for X-Men characters, everything changed. We finally have Hugh reprising the beloved superhero. But did you know, in the past, the actor talked about reprising the role if the X-Men teamed up with Avengers?

Hugh Jackman On Wanting To Join The Avengers

In 2017, The Prestige star was asked if he was offered an Avengers movie, would he return as Logan to be a part of it. The Wolverine star answered, “If that was on the table when I made my decision, it certainly would have made me pause. That’s for sure. Because I always love the idea of him within that dynamic, with the Hulk obviously, with Iron Man but there’s a lot of smarter people with MBAs who can’t figure that out [laughter]. You never know.”

In the same interview with Screenrant, the Deadpool & Wolverine star was asked what comicbook character or story arc he would like to be a part of, if they’re adapted on screen. Hugh Jackman answered, “I don’t know. This was the one that I really thought…When I spoke with the guys who created Old Man Logan – a lot of people think, ‘Oh this is Old Man Logan’. And I’m like, ‘Well…’. The inspiration for that was Unforgiven. That’s what we have in common. But there’s no Hulk babies in this one [laughter].”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy. Along with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, the film also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams and Matthew Macfadyen. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 26, 2024.

