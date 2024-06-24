We are a month away from seeing Deadpool & Wolverine in the theatres. The Marvel film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular role. Directed by Shawn Levy, fans can’t wait to see what Ryan and Hugh have in store for them. Their camaraderie off-screen is hilarious, and their superheroes’ clash has always been one of the key highlights of the upcoming movie.

In the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, we see that Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson is caught by the Time Variance Authority, aka TVA, for breaking the rules of time. We were first introduced to the TVA in 2021 in the ‘Loki‘ series. In the show, when Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief escapes with the tesseract in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, he is charged by the TVA. So many fans wonder if Ryan and Hugh’s movie will have parallels or be linked to the Loki series. Shawn Levy has finally reacted to these assumptions.

It’s almost time. ⏰ Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, streaming October 6 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2z7PNp3vta — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 31, 2023



Shawn Levy On Deadpool & Wolverine and Loki Parallels

Shawn Levy told Total Film, “I would love to take credit for those parallels. Some we absolutely intend, but some are coincidences, and we came up with ‘Marvel Jesus’ two years ago. People love to get on bandwagons whether they’re positive, but frankly even more when they’re negative.”

In the same interview, Shawn Levy said that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer is unlike any MCU movie. The Stranger Things creator said, “What Kevin Feige has built with the MCU is historic as far as a string of successes, but culture has its tide chart, culture has ebbs and flows, and one thing we do know is you can’t keep doing the same thing ad nauseum and expect people to greet it with the same excitement. And so it just worked out really fortuitously because our movie is not like any MCU movie. Yeah, and I say that as a fan of a lot of MCU movies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

At the end of the Loki series, we see Tom Hiddleston’s character taking control of TVA and the timelines. From the God of Mischief, he is now known as the God of Stories. Will he have a special appearance in the movie? We never know. There were also reports that Chris Hemsworth, aka Wolverine, would appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Well, we will get our answers only when the movie releases in theatres on July 26, 2024.

Must Read: Kung Fu Panda 4 On OTT: Jack Black’s $540 Million+ Animated Flick Is Streaming Online, But There’s A Big Twist – Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News