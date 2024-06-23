Dragon Warrior Po entertained the fans with King Fu Panda 4, and until Inside Out 2 came out, it was the highest-grossing film of the year, 2024. Po and his gang have now arrived on the OTT platforms and found one of its streaming networks, but there is a twist. It is produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. Jack Black and Bryan Cranston reprised their roles from the previous movie, and a few new actors joined the voice cast, including Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan.

It is the sequel to the 2016 film and was directed by Mike Mitchell. The fourth installment was written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, and Darren Lemke. The old cast members include Black in the titular character of Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, James Hong as Po’s adoptive father, Mr. Ping, and Bryan Cranston as Li Shan. Ian McShane’s Tai Lung also made a comeback in this latest release. The new cast members include Awkwafina as Zhen, Viola Davis as The Chameleon, and Ke Huy Quan as Han, the Sunda pangolin, who is the leader of a den of thieves.

Kung Fu Panda 4 had a production budget of $85 million, as per The Numbers, and the film did pretty well at the box office. The Kung Fu Panda franchise has grossed a whopping $2.36 billion, thanks to a significant contribution from the fourth film. The movie earned $57.9 million on its debut weekend in March. It collected $193.6 million in the US and $350 million from overseas in its entire run. Jack Black‘s animated movie collected an impressive $543.6 million globally.

More about Kung Fu Panda 4-

The movie’s synopsis reads, “After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.”

When & Where is it streaming?

Good news for people in the United States: They can stream the movie online on Peacock. It arrived on the streaming network on June 21, over three months after its theatrical release. Although Peacock is the only place to stream the 2024 release, it is also set to arrive on Netflix because of its deal with DreamWorks and Universal. However, the film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kung Fu Panda (@kungfupanda)

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Only Murders In The Building Season 4: Everything You Need To Know About The Hulu Mystery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News