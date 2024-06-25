Scarlett Johansson has been a part of billion-dollar box office franchises before, but her upcoming stint is a whole new playing field. Johansson is all set to join the Jurassic World franchise and is excited and over the moon. Scar-Jo revealed that this role has been 10 years in the making, and it is a dream come true. She also said she wanted this role so badly that she would do anything.

Johansson stated in an interview with Comicbook.com that after her extended stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the chance to be a part of Jurassic World was enough to overcome her previous experience as the star of a major Hollywood production. She said, “I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

Scarlett continued, “I’m such an enormous fan of the franchise and a huge nerd for it. I’m just like, I can’t even, I’m pinching myself.”

It was revealed in March that Johansson was in negotiations to play the lead role in Jurassic World 4. It will be the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise, which debuted in 1993, and the as-yet-untitled fourth entry in the Jurassic World series that debuted in 2015.

Scarlett Johansson called the script being written for the upcoming movie “incredible.” David Koepp is the writer of the first two Jurassic Park movies. She said “[Koepp] returned after like 30 years to write the script. He’s so passionate about it, which is so awesome.”

Johansson said of her ten-year pursuit to be a part of the Jurassic World series, “I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it.”

She continued, “The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can’t believe it.”

Along with Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and rookie Audrina Miranda. Jurassic World 4 is directed by Gareth Edwards, the man behind The Creator and Rogue One.

