New Jurassic World Movie: Story Details, Release Date, Director, Cast, And More

After the 2022 release Jurassic World Dominion, the franchise is preparing to bring another storyline into play. The new Jurassic movie was announced in January 2024 with the release scheduled for next summer. The shooting plans and location of filming have been decided, and NBCUniversal has confirmed that the filming will take place at Sky Studios Elstree in the UK, Malta Production, and Thailand, as per Deadline, and this will be the third movie for the Studios after Wicked and Paddington 3.

Jurassic World 4 Release Date

Jurassic World 4 has confirmed the release date of July 2, 2025, in US and UK cinemas; however, the date could have potential delays. The filming is scheduled to commence in June as per The Hollywood Reporter, which leaves a tight turnaround for the planned July 2025 release, but let’s hope everything will go as scheduled.

Jurassic World 4 Cast

The last released Jurassic World movie had brought Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill together. However, they are confirmed to not return in the new Jurassic World movie. As per Deadline, Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, and Luna Blaise are in talks to star in the movie.

The movie will be executive produced by Spielberg through Amblin Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley will produce, and David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will also produce through 87North. The Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Creative Executive of Production Development Jaqueline Garell will look after the project for the Studio.

What Will Jurassic World 4 Be About?

As per Deadline, the fourth installment will be directed by Gareth Edwards who took over from David Leitch, and will be based on David Koepp’s screenplay. It will focus on the new Jurassic era, moving away from the franchise’s previous actors who have been part of its 31-year history.

