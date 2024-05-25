Jurassic World, led by Chris Pratt, is one of Hollywood’s successful blockbuster franchises. The film series is all set to release a fourth installment with a potential new cast. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is reported to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in the Jurassic World 4 movie. Amidst that, Pratt has dropped a dicey comment about his potential return to the franchise.

The first film in the Pratt-led franchise came out in 2015, followed by the sequel in 2018. The trilogy was completed with 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion. The 2015 release was set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park and is set on the same fictional island of Isla Nublar. The OG actors from the Jurassic Park franchise returned in the 2022 film Jurassic World: Dominion- Laura Dern, Sam Neil, and Jeff Goldblum appeared together after several years.

Amid Jurassic World 4’s development talks, Chris Pratt addressed the question of his potential return in the franchise’s fourth installment. Since the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are connected, there is a possibility. Not to forget, Jeff, Sam, and Laura’s return in the 2022 movie. In a recent interview with CBR, the actor said, “Hey, never say never. Maybe. Maybe I return. Maybe I don’t. You’ll just have to tune in to find out.”

Chris Pratt continued, “I know I’ll be first in line, whether I’m in it or not.” He also revealed whether his Marvel colleague Scarlett Johansson reached out to him about Jurassic World 4. He added, “You know what, she didn’t, she hasn’t called, but, you know, ScarJo, I’m only one call away. I think Colin [Jost] has my number. Feel free to reach out. Yeah, that’s exciting news. That’s real cool.”

Jurassic World’s box office reception-

Jurassic World (2015) – $1.6 billion

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $1.3 billion

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $1 billion

The Jurassic World trilogy, led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, earned an estimated $3.9 billion. Meanwhile, Jurassic World 4 will allegedly feature Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in lead roles. It will be directed by Gareth Edwards, who is known for movies like Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

