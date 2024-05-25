Empire Star Terrence Howard reportedly felt betrayed by Robert Downey Jr. after being recast in the Iron Man films. During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Terrence Howard called out his former co-star Robert Downey Jr. for not coming to his aid after the studio decided to recast him despite the Empire star allegedly helping the Oscar Winner get the role of Tony Stark in the Marvel franchise.

Terrence Howard starred as Tony Stark’s best friend, James “Rhodey” Rhodes, in the first Iron Man film before being recast with Don Cheadle in future movies. Per Collider, Howard was pushed out of the second Iron Man movie due to a salary dispute.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Terrence Howard called out Robert Downey Jr. for not backing him after the studio decided to sever ties. According to Howard, his initial contract was for a $8 million three-movie deal. However, Marvel Studios wanted to lower the price to $1 million to increase Downey’s salary following the movie’s success. During the discussion with the studio, Howard’s agent reportedly hung up the phone and Marvel went another route.

What Did Terrence Howard Say About Robert Downey Jr?

Terrence Howard, the first actor to be cast in the Marvel film, told Joe Rogan he pushed for Robert Downey Jr. to be cast as Tony Stark. Howard alleged he even asked the film’s producer, Avi Arad, to take one million out of his $4.5 million and use it to cast Downey Jr.

Howard recalled, “So I called Avi Arad immediately. He was the producer on it, and I’m like, ‘Avi, I hear Robert wants to come in, but you guys don’t even let him audition.'” He’s like, ‘No, we can’t bond with him.’ I’m like, ‘Instead of the four and a half you want to give me, why don’t you take a million dollars for the bond for him and let him audition.’ So he gets the part.”

The Oscar nominee for Hustle & Flow continued that Downey did not return his call when he reached out to return the favor after the studio decided to go in a new direction for Iron Man 2. Terrence Howard said, “When this other thing happened, I’m calling Robert, and he’s doing Sherlock Holmes,” Howard continued. “I called him 27 times, and I left a message. I’m calling his assistant. I’m like, ‘I need the help I gave you.’ I didn’t hear from him.”

The Empire star revealed he ran into Downey at a wedding three years later and recalled confronting him over his perceived betrayal. He also recalled the Iron Man star telling him, ‘Oh, but everything worked out for you.’ That broke me a little bit.”

Terrence Howard, who went on to portray hip-hop music mogul Lucious Lyon on the Fox drama Empire, sued his former talent agency, CAA, last year, alleging the company urged him to take a “lowball” salary due to a conflict of interest.

