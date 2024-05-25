Change is the only constant in life. Former stars make way for new rising ones, and then they become the A-list actors and actresses. From Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, they have been enjoying the status for years, and now many actors are set to join the club. Dune 2’s cast members, including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, have established their talents in the last few years and deserve this honor. Scroll below to find who else is joining them as the new Hollywood A-List.

Florence and Austin joined the cast of Dune in the sequel and successfully won hearts. The actors are not afraid of experimenting and are very dedicated to the entire process. Some even venture into producing films.

Dune 2 star Timothee Chalamet is all over the news because of his two back-to-back blockbusters with Wonka and Dune 2 within three months. The Euphoria stars are also on the list besides Zendaya. Yes, we are speaking of Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney. The Hollywood reporter created this list based on their survey of executives, managers, and agents.

Check out the list of 10 new Hollywood A-listers below-

Timothee Chalamet-

Dune 2, helmed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, is already the highest-grossing film of 2024. It earned more than $700 million globally. Villeneuve’s Wonka also raked in a massive $623.3 million.

Jenna Ortega-

She became a household name after starring as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show Wednesday. She is not afraid of making bold film choices and proved it with her R-rated film, Miller’s Girl.

Glen Powell-

He gained immense popularity after appearing in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. His on- and off-screen chemistry with Sydney Sweeney created magic on screen. Their Anyone But You was a surprise hit at the cinemas. He is gradually riding up the ladder and getting all the proper attention in showbiz.

Florence Pugh-

From indie films to big-budget movies, Florence Pugh has spread her reach quite far. She received an Oscar nomination for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Last year, she was a part of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, followed by her role in Dune 2. According to reports, she has a more prominent part to play in the third installment. Pugh is also part of the MCU, and her movie Thunderbolts will soon be released.

Anya Taylor Joy-

From The Queen’s Gambit to The Menu and now George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, she is also creating a path of success in the industry. She was also part of Denis Villeneuve’s film Dune 2.

Jacob Elordi-

He might have received a lot of backlash for his remark on his breakthrough film, The Kissing Booth, but he is not afraid to express himself. The actor is part of the HBO hit show Euphoria and earned much praise for his work in Saltburn.

Paul Mescal –

According to THR, filmmakers adore Paul, but the audience does not. The viewers’ perception might change after watching Riddley Scott’s Gladiator II. He is reportedly at the top for some significant studio roles after they saw his footage at CinemaCon this year.

Zendaya-

She has been everywhere, from the Met Gala to lucrative brand deals—you name it, and Zendaya is somehow connected. The talented actress won hearts in Dune 2 as Chani. Critics praised her performance in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers; she is already a part of the MCU. Zendaya already has two Emmys to credit and is soaring to new heights of success daily.

Sydney Sweeney-

The It girl of Hollywood is often objectified, but that does not stop her from proving her worth and paving her path to becoming an A-list actor in Hollywood. Her Madame Web might have been a box office failure, but she took it as a sport. Her caliber was somehow proven with the box office success of Anyone But You!

Austin Butler-

As per the report, everybody wants Austin Butler to lead everything, so can you blame them? Austin mesmerized us as Elvis Presley in Elvis. His Feyd-Routha Harkonen instilled fear amongst the viewers and is considered one of the best characters in Dune 2.

