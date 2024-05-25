In 2019, we were first introduced to Benoit Blanc in Knives Out, played by Daniel Craig. Benoit is a man of analysing every detail and has the skills to solve complex cases. Directed by Rian Johnson, the sequel to the whodunnit film called ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ was released in 2022. Well, it’s now for the first film titled ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’.

On May 24, Netflix officially announced Knives Out 3. Daniel Craig returns to play the no-nonsense detective in the threequel. On ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Rian Johnson shared the announcement promo for the third movie. He captioned the post, “The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. More to come very soon!”

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

So far, we only know that Daniel Craig will return in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie will release on Netflix in 2025. There is no mention of the plot or the remaining cast members. As soon as Rian shared the announcement for Knives Out 3, netizens gave amazing reactions.

Netizens on Knives Out 3 –

One person wrote, “I’m looking forward to the story. I’m really curious”. Someone even suggested they should rename the movie. The X user posted, “They need to call them Benoit Blanc Mystery’s and not Knives Out Mystery’s. It’d be like if they called Murder on the Nile a Murder on the Orient Express mystery”.

Some even wish for the movie to be released in theatres. “If there any chance that this movie will come to movie theaters at least one weekend ? I really wan to see it in the big screen,” reacted a netizen. “Some of my favorite movies ever & I have a feeling these will be better,” wrote another X user. “Can’t wait. they need to make more off these than the Fast and Furious franchise,” posted a fan.

Meanwhile, the first Knives Out movie stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Collette, among others. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery featured Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. It would be interesting to see who will feature as the remaining cast in Knives Out 3 aka Wake Up Dead Man movie.

