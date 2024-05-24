Ryan Reynolds knows how to attract the fans’ attention to his work, especially when it is Deadpool & Wolverine. The actors and makers are gearing up for the film’s release and are busy with its promotions. Meanwhile, Ryan released a video clip of ‘disclaimers’ in which he teased a significant thing about the upcoming movie, which might break the MCU’s tradition again. Keep scrolling for more.

Marvel movies or comic book/superhero films intrigue fans more because of the end-credit scenes. MCU movies sometimes have two scenes at the end of their films—one mid-credit and one post-credit. The upcoming movie will feature The Crown star Emma Corrin in a significant role.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Ryan Reynolds titled Disclaimers, which lists things to expect and not to expect from Deadpool & Wolverine. The video hints that the upcoming MCU movie might not have a post-credit scene. Ryan said, “We’re very excited to be joining you on July 26. Many of you are very excited. But we should set the table correctly. This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor added, ” We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few d-ck jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven’t figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie. “

Ryan Reynolds concluded, “So sit back, relax, let us lower your IQ and raise your heart rate while we travel to a vapid Dreamland, a place where grown men and grown women walk around in tights and act like it’s not a giant cultural cry for help. This is CINEMA.”

However, according to Screen Rant’s report, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld teased that Deadpool & Wolverine’s post-credit scene is mind-blowing, validating an insider’s claim. The news has yet to be confirmed.

Check out the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine here:

Previously, Avengers: Endgame diverted from tradition and did not have any end-credit scenes because of the emotional weight of the movie and Iron Man and Black Widow’s deaths. Also, it was the end of an era and did not require any end-credit scene. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26.

