Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness is reflecting on her breakup from the Wolverine star seven months after announcing their separation. Furness, 68, and Jackman, 55, who were married for 27 years, announced their separation in September 2023, shocking the world. The couple, who share two kids, met on the Australian TV show Correlli set in 1995 and tied the knot in 1996.

At the time of the meeting in 1995, Furness was an established actress, and Hugh Jackman was starting out in the field fresh out of drama school. Months before announcing their separation, the Greatest Showman star penned a loving message to his wife on Instagram on their 27th wedding anniversary in April 2023, writing, “I love you so much. Together, we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

Suffice it to say that their split stunned the world when the couple’s statement exclusively shared with PEOPLE announced their separation: They said “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Seven months after the split, Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness opened up about the separation, telling PEOPLE it changed her in more ways than one. Furness, while promoting her new movie “Force of Nature: The Dry 2,” told the publication that she’s “strong and resilient after her split from the Wolverine star. She added “we are all a constant evolution.”

Furness echoed the statement to Page Six, saying she’s “learning a lot about myself and embracing evolution and growth,” after her separation from Hugh Jackman.

The actress also noted that her “year of evolution” has been “scary,” but she was “grateful” that the challenges presented an opportunity for personal growth. Furness also revealed that her kids Oscar Maximilian, 23, and Ava Eliot, 18, whom she shares with Hugh Jackman, have been incredibly supportive of her during this difficult time.

Furness further shared that leaning on friends helped her navigate her separation from Jackman.

The Australian native’s new movie, “Force of Nature: The Dry 2,” is a sequel to 2020’s “The Dry,” based on books by author Jane Harper. The movie stars Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer, Lucy Ansell and Jacqueline McKenzie.

