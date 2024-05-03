Hugh Jackman is returning as the fan favorite Logan, aka Wolverine, in Deadpool & Wolverine. It is a great chance for the fans to witness the dynamic duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh, especially after watching their banters on social media. Both the actors were made for the parts. However, Jackman retired from the role a few years back, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige was moved by his role in 2017, which is how his story ended.

A few months back, when people were speculating about Robert Downey Jr’s return, Feige said they would not magically undo his death. However, a few weeks ago, RDJ said he would return to play Iron Man in a heartbeat. The film’s trailer received impressive views and reactions from the fans as they wait eagerly for the movie to reach the theatres.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recently sat for an interview with Empire Magazine. Marvel boss Kevin Feige was with them, too. Feige recalled how he advised Hugh not to return for the part as it had its fitting conclusion. Marvel boss recalled, “I said, ‘Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don’t come back’.”

Kevin Feige added, “‘You had the greatest ending in history with Logan. That’s not something we should undo.’” But Hugh Jackman could not let the chance of acting beside his buddy Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine go as the offer tempted him.

Hugh recalled, “I was about an hour into the drive. And that question came into my head: ‘What do I want to do?’ And as soon as I asked the question, I wanted to do Deadpool & Wolverine. I just knew it. I drove for another hour. Couldn’t stop thinking about it.” He continued, “And I got out of the car, called Ryan, and said, ‘Ryan, if you’ll have me, I’m in.’” As per Kevin Feige, this Wolverine differs from the one in the 20th Century Fox Universe.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman arrive in & as Deadpool & Wolverine in the theatres on July 26.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Remarks On Transgender Rights

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News