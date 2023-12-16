Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool is one of the greatest castings in the history of comic book movies. The actor poured in his of blood and sweat into making the first film as he paid the writers from his pocket to be on the film’s set while filming. It was not an easy process, and Ryan once revealed that he had to seek medical attention after completing the film. It is all water under the bridge now, and the franchise is hugely successful. Ryan is returning in Deadpool 3, bringing along his pal Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine.

The first film was made on a constrained budget and had the biggest opening day for an R-rated film, which Matrix Reloaded previously held. The second movie held the same record, and hopefully, Deadpool 3 will also be able to break the records of its predecessors and set new ones. However, Ryan’s first appearance as a Marvel character was in 2011’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but he didn’t get to shine much in it.

In an interview with GQ, Ryan Reynolds once revealed how he tried to convince Fox studios that people wouldn’t like their depiction of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. After the movie leaked online before its release, Ryan was proved right, as viewers weren’t very pleased with it. The Green Lantern actor finally got his way when he did Deadpool, but there was also a problem, and that was the movie’s restricted budget. It made the cast of Marvel flick improvise. For example, in one of the scenes, Ryan’s character forgets to bring the ammo bag, not because Wade Wilson was forgetful but due to the low budget; they couldn’t afford the guns to be used in that scene.

Ryan Reynolds also revealed having a nervous breakdown after wrapping up Deadpool. He said, “When it ﬁnally ended, I had a little bit of a nervous breakdown. I literally had the shakes.” He added, “I went to see a doctor because I felt like I was suffering from a neurological problem or something. And every doctor I saw said, ‘You have anxiety.'”

In an interview with The New York Times, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he always had anxiety and he had been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, and it’s not fun. Fortunately for Ryan, the film did exceptionally well at the box office and made over $700 million worldwide. It was reportedly made on a budget of around $50-$70 million.

According to a Cheat Sheet report during the promotion of Deadpool 2, Ryan did his interviews staying in character, which reportedly helped him with his anxiety. And now, with Deadpool 3 on the way, he might get anxious again, but luckily, this time, Hugh Jackman will be accompanying him, which might help with anxiety.

Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy is helming the film, which is expected to release in July 2024. Deadpool 3 is rumored to have a link with the TVA, aka Time Variance Authority, that we saw in the Loki series. A few days back, leaked pictures from the film’s set showed an actor playing Sabertooth, and a report claimed that the Toad from the OG X-Men movies will also be seen in it.

