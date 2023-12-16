Friends star Matthew Perry passed away around two months back, leaving us all shattered and in disbelief. The cause of his death has been finally discovered, and it is due to the drug ketamine. The report revealed that Perry had a history of drug abuse but also mentioned that the actor had been sober for the last nineteen months. Keep scrolling to learn more about the beloved actor’s tragic demise.

Perry became a household name after starring in Friends from 1994 to 2004. His character, Chandler Bing, resonated with many people, making him one of the most loved characters on Friends. In real life, the writers of the hit sitcom would turn to Perry for suggestions for scenes as he was good with one-liners and had a fantastic sense of humor.

Matthew Perry left a void in everyone’s life when he died suddenly on October 28th, 2023. He was found dead in his jacuzzi, and as per the initial investigations, he died of drowning. According to reports from the Los Angeles medical examiner, his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine. The report also stated that the contributory factors in his demise include drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects. The 17 Again actor’s death has been ruled as an accident.

What is ketamine used for?

According to Yahoo’s report, Ketamine is allegedly used as a recreational drug to treat mental health. It is used in treating anxiety, depression, PTSD and more. The drug is also used as a general anesthetic in surgeries.

Matthew Perry reportedly had Ketamine infusion therapy around one and a half weeks before his death. But, according to the autopsy report, the infusion therapy could not have caused it because ketamine’s half-life is 3-4 hours or less. However, the dosage found in Perry’s blood was higher than what is used for anesthetic, which could have caused overstimulation of the heart and problems in breathing.

Matthew Perry, in his memoir, wrote about taking ketamine daily while battling addiction. As per that it helped with depression and easing his pain.

The cast of Friends Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt le Blanc, and David Schwimmer were left devastated after Perry’s death and shared heartfelt notes honoring him. Jennifer reportedly was the most hurt because she was already dealing with the loss of her father, who died last year.

