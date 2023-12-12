Matthew Perry died at a young age of 53. His tragic passing away inside the hot jacuzzi of his LA home left us all devastated. Along with his family, the Friends cast, including Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and others, were most affected. Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green in the sitcom, has now revealed speaking to the late actor on the day of his demise. Scroll below for all the details!

Perry passed away on 28th October 2023. His funeral took place almost a week later at the Forest Lawn cemetery. The venue remains close to our hearts as it is only a mile from the Warner Bros studios, where Friends filming took place. After Matthew’s death, a lot of unknown details about his struggle with alcohol and drug addiction went viral on the internet.

Jennifer Aniston was texting Matthew Perry hours before his death

Jennifer Aniston, in a rare interview, has broken her silence on Matthew Perry’s death. She tearfully told Variety that she was in touch with her late Friends star hours before the unfortunate incident. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. Matthew was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she revealed.

Her statement also comes as a clarification, as many wondered if Matthew Perry was under the influence of illegal substances at the time of his death. Jennifer Aniston added, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.”

Jennifer Aniston says “Matthew Perry was getting healthy”

Jennifer has said it a million times before, and she took the platform to thank Matthew for making her laugh. Our Rachel Green concluded, “I want people to know he was really healthy and getting healthy. Matty was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Earlier, Matthew Perry’s autopsy report stated ‘deferred,’ and a toxicology report has been pending to determine his exact cause of death. He was found unresponsive in his bathtub. However, there were no signs of drugs, and no foul play was suspected by the officials.

Matthew Perry’s last relationship

Matthew had struggled with drug addiction for most part of his life. In fact, he proposed to his last girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, under the influence of illegal substances. However, that relationship didn’t last long, and the couple called it quits after seven months of dating in 2021.

About Matthew Perry Foundation

A few days ago, his stepfather, Keith Morrison, took to his official Twitter handle to create awareness about his foundation. Matthew Perry wanted to be known for “helping others” as the first thing after his death and not his Friends character Chandler Bing. His family honored his legacy and created the Matthew Perry Foundation to help those suffering from the disease of addiction.

