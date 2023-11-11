It was in 1994 when we first met the FRIENDS cast. 28 years later, FRIENDS remains one of the most loved and watched shows of all time. Be it the cast’s impeccable comic timing or the funny punch lines and unexpected plot twists, FRIENDS was a SITCOM that keeps you stuck to your seats.

Recently, the death of FRIENDS star and popular actor Matthew Perry left everyone shocked and his fans are still coping with the actor’s death. Matthew played the role of Chandler Bing, a funny guy who coped with life with a hint of sarcasm. While a lot has been said about Chandler and how he is the absolute green flag, FRIENDS character Ross is the ultimate red flag. Disagree with us? Read what we have to say about it!

Right from season 1, Ross played by David Schwimmer is shown to be a complex character, who does not easily accept things. Be it his son choosing to play with a Barbie doll or him being extra possessive about Rachel, Ross is a big red flag. We convince you why.

5 signs Ross From FRIENDS is a red flag

1. Ross: The Typics Over Possessive Boyfriend

We all hate when told what to do and what not to do and Ross did exactly that during his entire relationship with Rachel. He could not handle Rachel’s work friend Mark and went overboard with his gestures to show love. He drops in during office hours, disregards his girlfriend’s profession, and even tries to manhandle Mark. Well, what more proof do you need?

2. When he did not let Ben play with dolls

Why can’t a little boy play with dolls? Ross Geller was disturbed and annoyed when his ex-wife let their son Ben play with a doll. He takes away the Barbie and hands a GI Joe doll, because men are not supposed to play with Barbies, meant only for girls!

3. Hitting on his cousin

Ross hit on his cousin Casie and he even proceeded to try making out with her. Well, guess Ross Geller forgot all the lines and got as creepy as it can get.

4. Wrong name at the altar

It was just a name, and Ross could not even get that right. Taking Rachel’s name at the altar was demeaning for both Rachel and his wife Emily. Given Ross was confused, he could have opted out of the wedding instead of hurting two people at the same time.

5. When Ross made out with Chandler’s mom

Ross knew all about his friend Chandler’s family issues. Be it his mom being aloof or his father taking off on his own adventures, Chandler Bing’s family issues were highlighted right from the pilot episode. However, Ross did not keep this in mind and ended up making out with his friend’s mother.

Ross had his own share of flaws but at the same time, he was kind, understanding, and a great FRIEND!

