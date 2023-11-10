From Superman & Lois To The Circle, The Bear, Here's A Complete Rundown Of Which Shows Have Been Renewed & Canceled This November

As the leaves change color and the air turns crisp, November ushers in a period of reflection and gratitude, a perfect backdrop for television networks to deliver the fate of our favorite shows. The anticipation for renewal news grows just as heartily as the apprehension for the dreaded cancellations.

This November has been particularly eventful, opening with a wave of renewals that include the likes of “The Circle” and “The Bear,” alongside the bittersweet news of final seasons for “Letterkenny” and “Superman & Lois.”

Let’s brace ourselves for the feast of updates and hope the scale tips more towards renewals. Here is the latest roundup of the highs and lows in the world of television for November 2023.

The Final Flight for Superman & Lois

The CW’s “Superman & Lois” will be donning the cape for one last adventure in its upcoming fourth season set to air in 2024. Fans must prepare to bid farewell to the Kryptonian and his family as they wrap up their story. (Announced November 2 on The CW)

The Circle Continues

Netflix‘s reality sensation “The Circle” has secured not just one, but two more seasons, assuring fans that the strategic social media-based game show will continue through its sixth and seventh iterations, with Season 6 slated for a Spring 2024 premiere. (Renewed November 6 on Netflix)

More Helpings of The Bear

FX’s critically acclaimed kitchen drama “The Bear” is set to dish out a third season, continuing to delve into the high-pressure culinary world that has captivated viewers. (Renewed November 6 on FX)

Last Call for Letterkenny

The quirky residents of Letterkenny will grace screens for one final hoorah in their 12th season. This Canadian export has announced its upcoming season will be the series’ curtain call, with the last episodes premiering on December 26. (Final season announced on November 2 on Hulu)

Futurama’s Future is Secured

Hulu is giving “Futurama” fans a reason to celebrate by renewing the iconic animated series for not one, but two additional seasons, extending its epic run through Season 14 and adding 20 more episodes to its legacy. (Renewed November 2 on Hulu)

