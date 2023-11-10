Marvel’s one of the best-curated web series, Loki’s season 2 concluded, leaving fans wanting more. As the God of mischief, Tom Hiddleston debuted for the first time under the MCU umbrella in Thor (2011), followed by The Avengers (2012), and so on. Tom gave one of his best performances as Loki, and his representation in Disney+’s web series was widely appreciated by the audience.

However, fans urged to see the two brothers – God of Thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and God of Mischief, Loki (Hiddleston) for season 3. But it seems the writer of the web series has a somewhat different update to give the audience. Scroll ahead to find out!

There were a lot of speculations and rumors for Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth’s reunion in season 2, but that didn’t happen with the season’s conclusion. Apparently, there was a deleted scene showing a fusion of Thor and a frog through ‘THROG’ (which was voiced by Chris Hemsworth) that would have marked a reunion between the brothers Thor and Loki. This had ignited hopes in fans’ minds. But it seems the so-called reunion would never happen.

The writer of Loki, Eric Martin, shared a disappointing update about the web series, leaving the fans disheartened. The writer said in an interview with CinemaBlend, “We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season one, first half. In season two, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don’t know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons.”

The update didn’t sit right with the netizens. Twitter (now X) is now flooding with their reactions. One wrote, “F**king stupid a*s f**king decision.”

fucking stupid ass fucking decision — view mode only (@acidscandal) November 10, 2023

Another one commented, “Didn’t they (Marvel) mention earlier that they had plans for S3 where they’ll reunite Thor and Loki.”

Didn't they (Marvel) mentioned earlier that they had plans for S3 where they'll reunite Thor and Loki — Screen Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@screenwizardz) November 10, 2023

One of the comments read, “They said that reuniting Thor with Loki will happen in the future and the ending of the finale is the reason why, him showing up? That could probably be in secret wars.”

They said that reuniting Thor with Loki will happen in future and the ending of the finale is the reason why, him showing up? That could probably be in secret wars — Chris (@Kermit_dafrogYo) November 10, 2023

Another disappointed fan wrote, “And that’s where you end it!?!”

A third season of 'LOKI' is seemingly unlikely. In an interview, head writer Eric Martin said "We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season one, first half. Season two, we close the book on #Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don't know. I just wanted to… pic.twitter.com/FepZZxs7Va — The Streamr (@The_Streamr) November 10, 2023

While season 2 has been receiving rave reviews and appreciation across the globe, everyone expected a brotherly reunion between Loki and Thor (Tom Hiddleston & Chris Hemsworth). What is your take on it?

Loki season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

