Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man is undeniably one of the most pivotal and iconic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In fact, the standalone film of the superhero released in 2008 laid the foundation for the entire cinematic universe. Jon Favreau had helmed the two installments of the film series.

Nonetheless, he chose not to direct the third installment of the film series, a decision that took everyone by surprise when Favreau publicly announced his departure from the director’s chair for the third film. So, why did the director sever ties with the franchise? Scroll down to know.

Jon Favreau turned down directing Iron Man 3 and announced that he would work on Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Most fans expected to hear he had issues with the studio, but he claimed he was looking for another project that “lights a fire” in him.

During an interview with MTV News, Jon Favreau disclosed that he decided to step away from directing “Iron Man 3” due to the exhaustion he experienced from crafting the first two films in the series. It became apparent that he was less enthusiastic about the concept of superhero crossovers and team-ups. He stated, “In theory, Iron Man 3 is going to be a sequel or continuation of Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and Avengers. This whole world… I have no idea what it is. I don’t think they do either, from conversations I’ve had with those guys.”

The director went on to explain that the ever-evolving dynamics of Marvel’s films, both leading up to and during production, as well as afterward, pose a challenge in forecasting the precise context of the movie universe by the time “Iron Man 3” enters production. Given the likelihood of numerous alterations between the present moment and the inception of the “Iron Man 3” script, he admitted that it’s virtually impossible to speculate about Tony Stark’s circumstances as he embarks on his next solo adventures.

Iron Man director then said, “Honestly, right now ‘Captain America’ and ‘Thor’ are their big priorities, and you learn things by shooting and making movies. The script is one thing, but when you actually see what you land on at the editing room — especially with Marvel where they film, cut, film some more and shape the film — you really learn as you go.”

Upon Jon Favreau‘s departure from the project, Robert Downey Jr. proposed that Shane Black assume the director’s role for the film. Their exceptional working relationship had previously played a pivotal role in rejuvenating the actor’s career, establishing a strong foundation for their collaboration on this project.

