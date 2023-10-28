The 2008 original Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr in lead, joined hands with the US Army for the purpose of using their logos, uniforms, props, and production needs in order to make the movie look as real as possible. However, one of the lines in the movie was censored by the US military when they were in the middle of the shoot, leaving Iron Man director John Favreau sweating. Scroll down to know the details.

The revelation was made in the book The MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios book, penned by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards. For the unversed, Marvel also collaborated with the US Army in Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain Marvel.

Circling back to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, according to The Direct, the point of contact between Marvel Studios and the US Army was former Head of the Pentagon’s Hollywood Liaison Unit, Phil Strub who recalled the account in the book. Strub revealed about the “one major conflict with [Iron Man director John] Favreau” that was “over a single line of dialogue.” Strub, in the book, shared, “It never got resolved until we were in the middle of filming. We’re on the flight lines of Edwards Air Force Base, and there’s 200 people, and [Favreau] and I are having an argument about this. He’s getting redder and redder in the face, and I’m getting just as annoyed.” The line was spoken by a serviceman who says that he would ‘kill himself’ for the opportunities that Tony Stark has.

However, the line was asked to be removed by Phil Strub since they didn’t want an enlisted man making a joke in the light of suicide. In the book, Strub further shared that John Favreau did not understand what the big deal was as he saw it as a “common idiom.”

Strub recalled how things got awkward between them as an angry Favreau shot back saying, “Well, how about they’d walk over hot coals?” which quickly got approved as the new line.

For the unversed, the US Military and Marvel Studios made headlines when they failed to work together for 2012’s The Avengers. This happened because the military was not fine with their organization’s relationship with the fictional SHIELD in the film. And, Marvel did not agree to make any changes.

Interestingly, despite the differences, the US military did offer some professional Humvees for use in The Avengers climax scenes in New York City.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Who is Kristen Stewart’s Fiancée Dylan Meyer? ‘Twilight’ Star Shares Exciting Details On Their Wedding As She’s Set To Tie The Knot With Her Lover

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News