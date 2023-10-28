Kim Kardashian Comes Up With Skims N*pple-Showing Bra & It's A Step Forward Towards Free The N*pple Movement

Kim Kardashian has proved that she is truly a businesswoman and is impressing everyone with her continuous new products. She recently launched men’s collection of her shapewear and lingerie brand SKIMS and its promotions caught everyone’s attention. She knows how to make her products stand out and what factors to sell in them. After breaking the internet with the tiny bodysuit, Kim has now launched a new bra with built-in n*pples. Will this help in the Free The N*pple campaign, let’s understand.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum is among the most followed women on Instagram and one of the most influential people in the world. She often speaks about breaking gender norms and, time and again, has proved that she makes her own rules.

During several incidents, Kim Kardashian has gone braless wearing sheer outfits and joined the Free The N*pple Movement. But this time, she is seemingly doing the same with her shapewear and clothing brand. The Kardashians star recently unveiled a new bra with built-in n*pples. In the promotional video, she herself wore the bra underneath a co-ord set and said, “Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder, and unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”

While many commented on her post mentioning how Kim Kardashian is supporting the Free The N*pple Movement, the question arises: is she?

For the unversed, the Free The N*pple movement began in 2012, in which the question raised was why males are allowed to roam around topless, but it is indecent for a woman to do so. So far, many celebrities have spoken up about the same and shown their support to women. Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevigne, Florence Pugh, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and more have stepped out in n*pple-baring clothes and even hit some red carpet shows in the same. Now, since Kim Kardashian’s new ULTIMATE N*PPLE BRA has gone viral across the internet, it can be said that it does support the movement.

Celebrities stepping out of their houses without a bra are often photographed, and their n*pples popping out of their clothes hit the headlines without any doubt. Even Rachel and Monica’s n*pples showing from their tops in Friends became a topic of discussion among their fandom. Many even claimed that the production house cut holes in Jennifer Aniston’s bras. The actress herself addressed the question and clearly said that she does not know what to tell everyone and she is not ashamed of her br*asts.

With Kim Kardashian’s new bra, this debate might come to an end, whether a non-male is wearing a bra or not. Moreover, it will contribute to making the showing of erect n*pples a lot more normal than usual. But, the bra, which is set to be launched on October 31, is reportedly priced at $62, and netizens are left divided discussion its cost.

