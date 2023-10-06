Kim Kardashian is inspired by a drive to prove people wrong.

The 42-year-old reality star – who has an estimated fortune of $1.7 billion – believes she has “always” been “underestimated” in the business world, so she enjoys pushing herself to be more successful to show there is no reason to doubt her.

She told Fortune magazine: “Maybe that’s part of my drive, always feeling like people have underestimated me; maybe that’s what keeps me going.”

The Skims founder’s team praised her for the way she always listens and reacts to them, regularly asking: “What can I do? Who can I call?”

And Kim explained she does so as a deliberate response to her own experiences when she felt she “wasn’t heard.”

When it comes to the future, Kim always plans for the long term.

She explained: “I’m an eight-to-10-year-out-plan kind of person, and I think it’s really important to have that patient mindset.”

Although ‘The Kardashians‘ star believes being part of a collaborative group is important, she is incredibly hands-on with all her projects.

She said: “I wouldn’t be involved in anything if it wasn’t fully hands-on. There’s no other way….

“I’ve always found that the most successful [ventures] are where I don’t have a lot of middlemen, where I’m really close to the partners,” she explained, stressing the importance of developing a collaborative group.”

Kim’s latest initiative is venture capital firm SKKY, and when it comes to what she wants to invest in, she is on the lookout for companies with founders who put their “heart and soul” into the company.

She said: “I think it’s super important to help other people grow and realize their dreams…

“I want to hear their vision. I want to hear their dreams.”

But the brunette beauty – who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West – is also looking for “authenticity” and not just brands that follow the blueprint of her own successful endeavors.

She said: “It’s not like they’re going to start working with my fund, and all of a sudden, their whole brand is nude and beige, like a Kim-branded company.”

