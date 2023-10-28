After much speculation, Thor 5 is reportedly in development at Marvel Studios. However, there is a big change in the crew as director Taika Waititi is not returning to direct the same. The move does not come as a surprise since Taika has faced the wrath of the Internet for ruining the fourth part of the franchise titled Thor: Love and Thunder. Social media users did not waste any time in sharing their valuable opinions after knowing Taika was not returning to the camp. Scroll down to know the details.

Taika Waititi was praised for putting a new spin on Thor when he directed MCU’s God of Thunder in Thor: Ragnarok. However, with 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika failed to recreate the magic. The lead actor, Chris Hemsworth, at one point, said that the movie was silly and missed the point.

According to Heroic Hollywood, Thor 5 is happening, and the bosses at Marvel are apparently looking for a suitable replacement for Taika Waititi. The filmmaker has been under the radar ever since he directed Thor 4, and now it looks like he won’t be able to complete his Thor trilogy. Reports suggest that the development of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor 5 comes after the end of the WGA strike, as the trades earlier shared that a new Thor flick won’t be released soon.

Interestingly, Taika Waititi, in an interview in 2022, said that he would only return for Thor 5 if Chris Hemsworth returns too. “I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it,” said Taika adding, “But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like ‘Nebraska.’”

However, with new developments, social media users reacted to the news as one posted, “Don’t make Thor 5. His character’s path is over. Let him go.” Another stated, “You know how you wake up and cringe at your drunken shenanigans from the night before? That’s how Taika Waititi should feel about Thor 4.”

An individual shared, “I adore Taika as a writer/director, but man, did he just go WAY too far. I don’t think it was a total disaster, but it seemed like he went unchecked in the process.” One person said, “Waste of a good character.”

The next one commented, “Taika Waititi should have publicly apologized for that mess,” as another chimed in, “Fiege and Marvel let it happen though because they wanted to rush it out. Taika didn’t just s*it it out on his own volition with no backing from Marvel..”

One user added, “Taika didn’t care and thought the audience would just eat it up. Also, wasted Christian Bale. Unforgivable.”

