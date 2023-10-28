Kristen Stewart, who has been with her fiancée Dylan Meyer since 2019, has spilled the details of her wedding plans, also expressing her wish to getting officiated by celebrity restaurateur, author and TV presenter Guy Fieri. In a latest interview, Stewart shared that she has a lot in common with Fieri, including fashion choices. The Hollywood star also quipped that she wants him there as he marries a lot of queer people. Scroll down to know the details.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer first bumped into each other in 2013 but did not start dating until 2019, after they reconnected via a mutual friend. The two took their relationship to the next level after they got engaged in November 2021. Also, it was Meyer who popped the question.

Speaking of the latest, according to The Independent, Kristen Stewart, while speaking to Howard Stern on his podcast, revealed that she and Meyer have not yet finalized the date of their wedding. However, she revealed, “We’re either going to have, like, no one- we’re just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in, like, our moment.” Kristen added, “But we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

Who is Kristen Stewart’s fiancée Dylan Meyer?

Kristen Stewart‘s fiancée Dylan Meyer, is the daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer. And, following the footsteps of her father, Meyer too stepped into screenwriting. Interestingly, she is also an actress and has racked up a few credits in front of the camera. Dylan Meyer most recently worked on the screenplay for Amy Poehler’s 2021 Netflix film, Moxie.

Kristen Stewart’s partner, Dylan Meyer, has writing credits on films such as Loose Ends, released in 2015 and 2016’s XOXO, which stars Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland in a prominent role. Meyer has also worked on comedy series called Miss 2059 from 2017 to 2018. Meyer also showed her acting skills with short films like The Death and Return of Superman, Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz)

The eagle-eyed fans also remember how Dylan Meyer appeared alongside the Twilight actress in an episode of the TV series Homemade.

Speaking of Dylan Meyer’s personal life, she keeps sharing adorable photographs of her and Stewart on social media platforms. In October 2019, she made her relationship official on Instagram months after they first sparked the dating rumors.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer were papped kissing on a street curb in New York City just one month after Stewart and her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell, who broke up in December 2018, were spotted kissing in Italy.

The two are currently co-writing a movie script which is a stoner girl comedy which they earlier dubbed it as “really f**king stupid.”

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s 1989 Vault Track Slut: Hints At Harry Styles Romance To Slut-Shaming & Those Love Thorns – 3 Highlights That Explain The Meaning Of Tay’s Latest Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News