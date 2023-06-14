Kristen Stewart is writing a “really f****** stupid” stoner comedy. The 33-year-old actress – whose varied career has seen her star in everything from the likes of ‘The Twilight Saga’ and ‘Still Alice’ to ‘Spencer’ and ‘Happiest Season’ over the years – has been working on a new script with her fiancee Dylan Meyer.

Speaking to Rachel Sennott for Interview magazine, she said: “Design the s*** out of your process. That’s the only way to enjoy it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kristen Stewart added, “Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really f****** stupid. I think you’ll like it.”

Kristen Stewart also reflected on the importance of working with people she actually likes after doing the opposite “for so long”.

She added: “But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company. I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, f*** that.”

Her partner – whose father is Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer – previously co-wrote ‘Moxie’ with Amy Poehler.

Kristen Stewart could also step behind the camera for the project, as she’ll be making her directorial debut with ‘The Chronology of Water’, which was prompted by the fear she has of bigger projects.

Kristen Stewart explained: “I feel scared of anything big lately. There’s a weird hierarchy that makes me uncomfortable. This is the most clichéd, rote, expected, and completely genuine thing, but I just want to make a Cassavetes movie. I want my first movie to be a student film, even if it takes three years.

“I’m also not going to make a movie for more than $5 million, because it makes me uncomfortable and they usually suck. But getting people to agree to do that is so hard.”

Must Read: Fantastic Four Reboot: Margot Robbie Dethroned From Playing Sue Storm By An Unexpected Mission Impossible Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News