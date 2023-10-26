Tyrese Gibson is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He has appeared in several films, but he is best remembered for his performance as Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious film series. He once brought up Hollywood’s issue with colorism to the limelight after he blasted Terence Howard.

The Fast & Furious star held nothing back during his passionate and outspoken critique of the unfair system deeply entrenched in the industry, causing disparities and divisions among Black actors. This viral interview shed much-needed light on the extensive practice that has plagued Hollywood over the past decade.

During a conversation with Leah Henry on Leah’s Lemonade, Tyrese Gibson discussed the industry’s preference for “light-skinned Black people,” even as they aim to fulfill diversity requirements for a movie. Gibson’s revelation highlights that the problematic practice of colorism isn’t a new phenomenon within the confines of Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The Fast & Furious actor said, “Throughout my whole childhood, it was not cool to be dark-skinned in the ’hood. It was always the light-skinned Black people that seemed to have gotten all the attention and all the love and were considered pretty, attractive, or handsome. And since I’ve been in Hollywood, we dealt with the same thing.”

Furthermore, Tyrese Gibson essentially suggested that a significant portion of Terrence Howard’s career owed its success to Gibson himself. Despite Howard’s carefully crafted career, which includes an Academy Award nomination and a prominent standing within the industry as one of its most distinguished actors, Gibson’s assertions point to the notion that Howard’s rise to stardom was influenced by the preferences of Hollywood’s colorism and Gibson’s own generosity.

“I just did a film with Terrence Howard — we’re able to joke about it now — but I was the star of the film, and they had an idea to go with someone else, who I won’t mention, and then I suggested Terrence Howard. And he thanked me for, like, a week straight. Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book, and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned Black man with the green eyes.”

During a red carpet event for “The Best Man: The Final Chapter,” Terrence Howard made a surprising announcement of his retirement from Hollywood. The 53-year-old actor expressed his readiness to pass the torch to the younger generation, emphasizing that he believes he has given his very best as an actor.

In contrast, Tyrese Gibson has solidified his global recognition over the past two decades. He’s become a prominent figure in the billion-dollar “Fast & Furious” franchise and achieved success as a musician. His talent as an R&B singer catapulted him to the #12 spot on the esteemed U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with the single “Sweet Lady” following the release of his self-titled album back in 1998.

