Jonathan Majors’ reputation hit a massive bump after being accused of assault and violence by his alleged girlfriend earlier this year. The woman, Grace Jabbari, has now landed in trouble and was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal mischief. The actor who is getting mass recognition for playing the role of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU got arrested in March this year, and his case to go on trial in November. Stick to the end of the article for all the juicy deets.

Majors appeared in the role of the next big baddie of the MCU in Loki season 1 as He Who Remains, one of the variants of Kang. He is once again reprising his role in the ongoing season 2 of the Tom Hiddleston-led series. The audience liked his performance in the role and were in turmoil after the news of his alleged assault came out. Many speculated that he might get replaced as Disney prefers to maintain a clean and controversy-free image. But fortunately for both the actor and the fans, it didn’t happen, and he continues to play the character.

As per several reports, including The New York Times, Jonathan Majors’ accuser, Grace Jabbari, was arrested on Wednesday based on his countercomplaint against her, claiming he was the victim in the altercation. The report further stated that she was charged with ‘misdemeanor counts of assault and criminal mischief.’ She was released with a desk appearance ticket and, as a result, will have to appear in court later.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office stated in a court filing that the office would decline to prosecute her if she were arrested, but she was put behind bars despite that. Reportedly, Jabbari will not get prosecuted for the charges as it is a routine process of evaluating cross-complaints in domestic violence cases such as this, per The Hollywood Reporter.

For the unversed, Jonathan Majors’ accuser, Grace Jabbari, is a British citizen, and the prosecution would provide travel and lodging to her. The trial is set to take place on November 29th. The Loki star recently pleaded for dismissing the case, but Judge Michael Gaffey denied the request.

Jonathan Majors is currently seen as Victor Timely in Loki Season 2. He is also one of the variants of Kang the Conqueror and has a crucial role in the series and the MCU.

