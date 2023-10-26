Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s relationship was one of the most talked about in Hollywood, even after years of divorce. The actress parted ways with the A-List actor in 2001, and even after two decades, she was haunted by questions related to him. Nicole was once asked a sexist question referring to her ex-husband that she shut down like a boss lady. Scroll below to get the deets.

Nicole has been happily married to Keith Urban since 2006, while Tom is busy minting money from his films. The actor met with Nicole on the sets of the film ‘Days of Thunder’ and soon, they fell head over heels for each other. The couple tied the knot in 1990, and after staying married for a decade, they decided to part ways in 2001. The Aquaman actress once, in an interview, said that her marriage with Tom gave her security from s*xual predators.

In 2021, while promoting her film Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman slammed a reporter who asked a Tom Cruise question to the actress. The actress played the character of Lucille Ball, and in the interview, she spoke about Ball’s failed relationship with Desi Arnaz. As per Wion, the reporter compared it with her ‘failed’ relationship with Tom Cruise. Speaking of the film and her character, Nicole said, “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it comes some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.”

She added, “This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable.” Nicole Kidman was followed up with a question comparing her on-screen relationship to her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman was not happy with the comparison and immediately slammed the journalist, who was a woman and shut her down for the sexist question. She said, “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no.”

She added, “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.'”

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of the most high-profile couples in Hollywood. The Aquaman actress once said that marrying the Top Gun star wasn’t power for her but protection and that she was too young then. She told New York Magazine, “I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being s*xually harassed.” She then added, “I would work, but I was still very much cocooned.”

On the professional front, Nicole Kidman is expected to be seen in Jason Momoa’s upcoming DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. On the other hand, Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible 7, which was released earlier this year.

