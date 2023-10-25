Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved Hollywood stars. Many celebrities and filmmakers who have worked with him have only nice things to say about him. His 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give co-star Diane Keaton, however, has some other things to say about him.

For those who may not be familiar, “Something’s Gotta Give” is a romantic comedy film that revolves around the escapades of an aging playboy named Harry Sanborn (portrayed by Jack Nicholson) and his current paramour, Marin (played by Amanda Peet). The two embark on a retreat to The Hamptons with plans to enjoy solitude at a beach house owned by Marin’s mother, Erica Barry (played by Keaton). However, unbeknownst to them, Erica has already arrived at the house.

Diane Keaton has never been one to shy away from sharing her experiences with co-stars, especially when it comes to on-screen romances. With a career that has flourished over four decades, she’s had her fair share of memorable love scenes alongside high-profile actors, including Keanu Reeves in the 2003 film Something’s Gotta Give. Reflecting on some of these romantic moments in a previous interview, Keaton fondly recalled her on-screen chemistry with The Matrix actor.

Upon initial inspection, it appears that Sanborn and Barry share little in common. However, when a medical crisis compels Sanborn to prolong their trip, the two unexpectedly find themselves growing closer. Adding to the complexity of the situation, Sanborn’s physician, Julian Mercer (played by Reeves), also begins to harbor romantic feelings for Barry.

The part demanded that Diane Keaton share a kiss with Reeves, an experience she later elaborated on in an interview. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2012, Keaton playfully recounted some of the renowned actors she had locked lips with in her illustrious film career. Her list included names like Richard Gere, Mel Gibson, Jack Nicholson, Liam Neeson, Tom Cruise, and Woody Allen.

Diane Keaton revealed that she and Reeves had to share a kiss in Something’s Gotta Give.“He was a little young, but it didn’t matter. I don’t mind kissing a younger man,” she said. The actress later humorously quipped in a subsequent episode of the show that her aspiration was to become “the woman in films who has had the most kisses with men on film.” She proudly mentioned that, at that moment, she had shared kisses with 18 co-stars, and she held many of them in high regard.

