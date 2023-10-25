Marilyn Monroe, the most legendary blonde ever, led a glamorous life. With her talent, beauty, and fame, Monroe had access to everything after she became a star. She lived her life on her own terms and made many groundbreaking contributions to the film industry. The late actress never abided by the rules and rather made her own throughout her adult life. However, things were different when she was a child, as she had to live with foster families. She once revealed she had to bathe in the water used by eight people.

Monroe was born in 1926, and since she was a baby, she lived with several foster families. The late actress’ mother was not working and did not take care of her well, which is why she was raised by different sets of foster parents. While she had contact with her mother, she did not know who she was at that time.

Marilyn Monroe described what her childhood was like in her autobiography, My Story. In one of the chapters, the actress revealed what it was like to live with foster families who did not have much money at that time. She mentioned that even though she was very little, she used to clean floors and do the laundry and dishes for the families. As everything went to their real children, she was always the last one to receive anything.

The Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star once mentioned how she had to take a bath in a tub of water used by eight people. She revealed that one of the foster families was so poor that they could not afford a heavy water bill, and everyone in the family used the same water to take a bath. Unfortunately, she was the last one to bathe every time.

As per Showbiz CheatSheet, the Some Like It Hot actress wrote, “I never minded coming ‘last’ in these families except on Saturday nights when everybody took a bath.” “Water cost money and changing the water in the tub was an unheard-of extravagance. The whole family used the same tub of water. And I was always the last one in.” She added how she was yelled at after she flushed the toilet at night.

Well, things changed for good for Marilyn Monroe as she grew up and changed her life. She revealed that after she had access to clean water, she would spend longer time in the bathtub and get late for dinners.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Winona Ryder Left Keanu Reeves In Stitches After Confessing She Would Happily Marry Him & The John Wick Star Responded “I’m Blushing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News