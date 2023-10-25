Jennifer Lawrence is one name that needs no introduction in Hollywood or to her fans worldwide. While she’s making headlines for her recently released film ‘No Hard Feelings’ on Netflix, where she has bared it all and fans are going gaga over her wild performance, we bring you a time when JLaw debuted her engagement ring in 2019 and subtly flaunted her emerald-cut five-carat solitaire costing a whopping fortune up to $25,000 making us go green with envy. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, JLaw is married to Cooke Maroney, and the couple shares a son together, whom they welcomed in 2022. Soon after, Jennifer was spotted taking a stroll in the New York neighborhood, all fit and healthy. Her transformation went viral online, and she did get back in shape sooner than we all thought; probably why she’s an icon and diva!

It was in February 2019 when Jennifer Lawrence debuted her engagement ring in emerald cut and was about five-carat, as suggested by the experts. It appeared to be on a white-gold band and looked expensive, and the solitaire was shining bright, as reported by the INSIDER.

The Hunger Games actress showed off her engagement rock in Christian Dior’s Fall/Winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week, and wore a gray colored business dress with a crisp collar and styled it with a black belt and a pair of sunglasses. Honestly, we couldn’t notice anything besides her beautiful engagement ring, which stole the show for everyone!

A jewelry expert at JamesAllen.com told INSIDER that the ‘classic & timeless’ solitaire was around five-carat and would cost between $150,000 and $250,000. Kathryn Money, the vice president of strategy and merchandising at Brilliant Earth, told the publication, “Emerald and elongated cushion-cut diamonds create a flattering look as their elongated shape lengthens the wearer’s finger.”

Take a look at her photo below:

What do these lucite hoop earrings and #JenniferLawrence #engagementring have in common? The same jewelry designer! Click to find out who designed #JLaw amazing #ring !https://t.co/UiOHxOuqQV pic.twitter.com/M8MuZC9W3Q — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) March 17, 2019

It’s not the diamond that makes Jennifer Lawrence look good, in fact, it’s the opposite in her case. She’s the one who makes everything look better.

What do you think about JLaw debuting her emerald cut solitaire back in 2019? Do let us know.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Approved 4-Step Skincare Regime Under 5 Minutes: From A Hydrating Serum Enriched With Squalene Oil To An Eye Cream Enhanced With Peptides – Here’s A Godsend Formula By JLo To Achieve That Radiant Skin On Your D-Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News