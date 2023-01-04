Marilyn Monroe’s untimely demise at the age of 36 was a shock for her fans. The world lost the luminous legend of the big screen due to the barbiturate overdose in 1962. Monroe was one of the top-billed actresses for a decade, and her films grossed $200 million( $2 Billion in 2021) by the time of her death.

As much as she was adored onscreen and continued to win hearts, her personal life was in shambles. She was thrice divorced and wanted to find love. Many reports claimed that Hollywood’s s*x symbol was having an affair with President John F. Kennedy and his brother Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. The rumours about Monroe’s alleged affair sparked after her s*ltry Happy Birthday performance at his 45th birthday. Scroll down to read the timeline of their alleged relationship that ended on a tragic note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in People, Marilyn Monroe’s biographer James Spada once revealed that Monroe’s death is one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century. Many reports had claimed that Kennedys were responsible for Monroe’s death but Spada didn’t believe that. During the same interview, he revealed, “It was pretty clear that the Pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe had sexual relations with both Bobby and Jack.” According to Spada, the actor was introduced to JFK in 1954. But when Kennedy tired of her, he passed her to his brother. This happened in the spring of 1962, according to Spada.

Many reports claimed that Marilyn Monroe was having an affair with Kennedy’s brothers and she had been threatening to hold a press conference divulging her relationship with them and Kennedy could not risk this coming out because it could have brought down the president. But Spada didn’t believe Kennedy’s played any role in her untimely death. In fact, Journalist Seymour Hersh in his book The Dark Side Of Camelot that the actress’ instability posed a constant threat to the president before she mysteriously overdosed.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Comeback French Film Finally Has A Title After Multiple Hurdles As The First Look Released Today – Check Pictures

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News